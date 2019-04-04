LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns N' Roses will headline one night of the Louder Than Life festival in September.
The festival's website lists the band on its home page complete with an updated G n' R logo featuring Louisville Slugger bats. The full lineup of bands for the festival will be announced Monday, April 8, which is the same day tickets will go on sale.
The Guns N' Roses website says the band will play on Saturday night of the festival, which runs September 27, 28 and 29, 2019 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.
Information about the festival can be found on its website.
Last year's Louder than Life festival was canceled, after flooding at Champions Park. Danny Wimmer Productions had to cut short Bourbon and Beyond because of all the rain.
The promoters have now moved all both festivals to a newly named area of the Kentucky Expo Center. All three will take place in September starting with Hometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon Festival on September 14 & 15. Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban will headline.
Bourbon and Beyond is scheduled for September 20, 21 and 22 with the Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band headlining.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.