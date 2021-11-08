LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is bringing back its "Thanksgiving To Go" this year.
The amusement park said it's an easy way to prepare a pre-made dinner that feeds up to eight people for $175.
The meal includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey and all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, including gravy, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce and yeast rolls. Dessert and extra sides can also be added.
Orders must be placed online by Nov. 14, and meals have to be picked up at Holiday World. The park said "qualities are limited."
Holiday World was able to donate more than 3,600 meals to the Tri-State Food Bank from the meals sold last season.
The park is also adding up all of the freebies it gave out this year: more than 280,000 gallons of Free Unlimited Soft Drinks and 55,000 ounces of sunscreen. It estimates those freebies would have cost visitors more than $11 million this year.
To place an order for Thanksgiving To Go, click here.
