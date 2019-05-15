LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is giving away free women's clothing.
According to a news release from JCPS, the so-called "Unsale" is a one-day event that will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clothing Assistance Program building at 319 South 15th Street.
Women from the community are invited to browse "an overabundant selection of women's clothing and accessories." The stock includes gently used women's shirts, pants, dresses, all-seasons clothing, coats, jackets, suits, shoes and more.
Free makeup will also be available.
Spanish and Arabic language translators will be on hand to assist with any language barriers.
Shopping bags will be provided, and attendees will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call the Clothing Assistance Program at (502) 485-7062.
