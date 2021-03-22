LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time for the final four of the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual Derby Burger Challenge.
The mouth-watering finalists are:
- The Bourbon Blueberry & Brie Bacon Cheeseburger by Brian Capps of Louisville
- The Hall’s Original Beer Cheese "Dirty" Burger by Charli McIlvain of Lexington
- The Double Smashburger on Brioche Bun with Tasty Pickles by Dallas McGarity of Louisville
- The Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Burger by Timothy Armistead of Louisville
To vote for your favorite, click here. Voting ends Sunday.
The winning burger will be featured inside Louisville-area Kroger stores from April 21 through Derby weekend. Recipe cards and ingredients will be available for shoppers to purchase so they can make their own.
The winning chef also receives an official, framed 2021 KDF poster, a $100 Kroger gift certificate, a grill and more.
The competition was open to chefs at all levels, and the top eight burger recipes were judged and selected based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.
