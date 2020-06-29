LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville plans to reopen to members on July 4 and 5, and to the general public on July 11 and 12.
Families in limited numbers are encouraged to visit the science center, which will be open on weekends only while summer camp is in session Monday through Friday.
In a written statement, Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman said officials have been making plans to safely reopen since closing in March.
"When the children started arriving for camp on June 15, I realized how much I missed seeing everyone in our building. We are very excited to enter this next phase of reopening."
Guests, including members, will need to request tickets in advance. Masks will be required for guests 12 and older, and strongly encouraged for guests aged 6-11. A COVID-19 prescreen assessment must be completed before tickets can be purchased.
To allow for social distancing, the Kentucky Science Center has modified or removed some exhibits to allow more room inside the building, and has enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure high touch areas are frequently cleaned. Officials say exhibit pieces will be replaced with new pieces each day to allow them to decontaminate.
General Admission to the Kentucky Science Center is $17 for adults and $13 for children.
