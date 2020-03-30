LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS) are asking for adoptions and donations as the spread of COVID-19 continues to impact area businesses.
"Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 is creating new challenges and many of those impact or community's abandoned and abused animals who have no control over their fate," FOMAS said in a news release on Monday.
The group says Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is "the only true open shelter in Jefferson County mandated by law." Animal shelters have been designated "essential business" by state and city officials and are allowed to remain open as other businesses close to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
"Keeping our doors open is more challenging than ever," FOMAS Chairperson, Cathy Zion, said in a news release.
Now, FOMAS is asking for donations and for people to come in and adopt. Anyone adopting an animal will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $100 gift card.
FOMAS says with the mandates brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a good time to adopt, "while also easing the pressure of shelter space and making a huge difference in the lives of the adopted pets, and their adopted 'parents.'"
The organization is also urging donations to help cover costs of pet adoptions, medical expenses, fostering and other items.
To see all adoptable animals with LMAS, click here. To donate, click here.
