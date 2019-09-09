LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business known for its ornate charcuterie spreads announced it will be opening a brand new bistro and wine bar in downtown New Albany.
"Board and You" is taking the community and social media by storm after their April 2019 start creating artistic spreads of meats, cheeses and more.
Co-owners Zack Flanagan and Sean Lara are now looking to expand the business by opening the Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar in southern Indiana.
The menu will include charcuterie boards that can be paired with an assortment of premier wines and cocktails as well as entrees that highlight "epicurean taste and presentation."
"It's amazing to think that we are already moving toward a brick-and-mortar restaurant that will open a year after starting our business," said co-owner, Zack Flanagan in a press release. "Charcuterie engages all of the senses and that's the concept that we will bring to our new restaurant."
The restaurant will feature a 75-seat dining room as well as outdoor dining.
The Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar at 434 Pearl Street and is expected to open in Spring 2020.
