LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lineup for this year's Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago has been released.
Some of the tops acts slated to perform at the iconic music festival includes Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey. Other big acts like Timmy Trumpet, Diesel or Shaq, and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also perform at Lollapalooza.
Festival-goers will be able to try some of Chicago's best eats at reasonable prices in the festival's Chow Town.
The festival is in historic Grant Park Aug. 3-6. Ticket presale begins on Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. CST. To sign up for a presale code, click here.
A four-day general admission ticket starts at $365. Premium packages are also available. To purchase a tickets, click here.
Lollapalooza was started in 1991 by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and has evolved into one of the most iconic music festivals in the U.S.
