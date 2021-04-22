LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local restaurants trying to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are struggling to hire staff as demand for dine-in services returns.
The Kentucky Restaurant Association said nationwide, restaurants are having a hard time hiring employees, and many circumstances are still preventing people from returning to work.
“There are still folks at home that have children, doing school or they can’t go back to childcare options," Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said.
Roof said many restaurant workers laid off during the pandemic took jobs in other industries that were not hit as hard.
Enjoying a meal at Bandido Taqueria Mexicana on Liberty Street in Phoenix Hill, Melinda Feldman and her husband have been eager to explore new and old-time favorite restaurants in the city.
“It's fun to eat out ... The service is fast and the food quality is very good,” said Melinda Feldman.
The Feldmans satisfied with their order, Bandidos, like many other restaurants, are looking to fill positions to further that quality of service.
Melinda adds she and her husband recently began to dine out again, doing their part in hopes of supporting local restaurants.
"We just like to keep them all going," she said.
