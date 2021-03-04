LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Give a Day event isn't just for one day. It will last a whole month.
The annual service event starts April 1 and lasts through the month.
Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Metro United Way said volunteers helped them donate more than five tons of supplies to people in need.
City leaders said there's no better time to kick off this year's event than the week before the Kentucky Derby Festival.
"It made perfect sense for us to align these missions together because we're about bringing this community together, we're about showing off what's fantastic, we're about learning what we still need to do as a city to continue to be compassionate, and it's at the top of our list, as it is everybody here," Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said.
The city encourages people to find ways to give back to their community while still practicing social distancing.
