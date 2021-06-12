LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're reading this, chances are you were among the thousands who fell in love with Ethan the dog on his road to recovery after he was abandoned on the verge of death in the Kentucky Humane Society's parking lot.
With Ethan healthy and happy — and working as the Chief Tasting Officer for Busch beer's nonalcoholic dog brew— you'll have a chance to meet Louisville's favorite rescue dog in July thanks to a collaborative effort from the Humane Society and Feeders Supply.
An "Ethan Meet & Greet" is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 17 at the Feeders Supply store in Hikes Point, 3079 Breckinridge Ln., according to a Facebook event.
Thanks to round-the-clock care from Humane Society staff and veterinarians, Ethan bounced back from his grim outlook, reached his goal weight and was adopted by his foster family. In May, he was named a Compassion Ambassador by Metro Council for inspiring and uplifting others.
"This miracle dog has become symbol of hope for so many, and his gentleness and love continue to inspire fans across the globe," the Facebook event page says.
More details For more information, click here to visit the Facebook event page.
