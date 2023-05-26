LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Hike, Bike and Paddle returns to the Waterfront on Memorial Day.
Mayor Craig Greenberg invites the community to come together on the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park on Monday.
The Hike, Bike and Paddle portion of the day begins at 10 a.m. Hikers will go east along the Ohio River and finish a 4-mile path. Bikers will go south, to Iroquois Park, cycling a 16-mile loop. Paddlers will head up the Ohio River to Beargrass Creek.
There will also be many other family-friendly activities, from yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba, to pickleball and cricket.
The event will begin and booths will open at 8 a.m. The first 2,000 people to arrive will get a free T-shirt.
Several roads will be closed for the hike and bike portion of the day.
The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
- Witherspoon Street from Bingham Way to River Road
- Preston Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- 3rd Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Southern Parkway
- Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to New Cut Road / Taylor Boulevard
- Iroquois Park Road from Rundill Road to Knoll Gate Road to Amphitheater Road
- Interstate 65 northbound exit ramp to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Interstate 264 eastbound exit ramp to Southern Parkway
Louisville Metro Police said cross street traffic will be permitted as long as it does not impede the route.
The mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event is held twice each year, on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
To learn more about the event, click here.
