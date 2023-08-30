LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is looking for people to help with a new early childcare program.
Louisville is working with The National Center for Families Learning to provide two free programs for kids and families.
The LENA Start Program is a 10-week parent group for families or caregivers with children between two and 32 months old. The Play with Purpose program is a 9-week playgroup featuring activities for children ages 0 to 3 linked to a phone.
Local organizers interested in becoming facilitators can apply online.
