LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new affordable housing community opened just outside of Jeffersontown.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Donerail Run off Taylorsville Road near Blankenbaker Parkway. It serves people earning up to 80% of the area median income. That's a little more than $61,000 for a family of four.
Donerail Run has 312 apartments with up to three bedrooms.
"What we really find is there's just way more need or demand for affordable housing than there is supply," said Chris Dischinger, co-founder of LDG Development. "What we see is that every time we build a new community like this, it's almost like there's a line out the door of people trying to get in."
The name of the development was inspired by the 1913 Kentucky Derby winner, Donerail. He holds the title as the biggest longshot to win the Derby, and his jockey lived in the Jeffersontown area.
