LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society wants to help pet owners who need temporary housing.
The nonprofit has launched a Safety Net Foster Program with the goal to keep families and their pets together in times of crisis and financial hardship. That includes people facing evictions, rehab or hospitalization and need temporary fostering for their pets.
Families in need of the program's help can apply for assistance with KHS. If accepted, they'll be given 30 days of crisis care with more time if they qualify.
For more information about the program and to apply, click here.
KHS is looking for more foster volunteers. Click here to apply online.
