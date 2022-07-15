LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is seeking input from residents on its hospital being built in west Louisville.
Construction has already started on the $100 million Norton West Louisville Hospital at 28th and West Broadway.
Organizers said the campus is being built to focus on an underserved community that will soon have access to healthcare and a one-stop shop for things like haircuts, dental care and financial services.
Norton wants residents to be a part of the process, telling them what resources they feel are needed in their community.
"We want to build together," said Renee Murphy, with Norton Healthcare Marketing and Communications. "We are not here, coming in to bring this site, we're not doing this in a vacuum. We're really doing this together as a community."
The hospital is scheduled to open in 2024 as the first new hospital in the city's west end in more than 150 years.
It's being dubbed an "opportunity campus" that will house Goodwill's headquarters, along with a host of community organizations and services not found in the area.
The Kentuckiana Works Career Center, YMCA Child Care, Legal Aid, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kentucky College of Barbering, UofL College of Dental for dental services, Restorative Justice, Volunteers of America, and other resources including like mental health services will have space on the campus.
A forum will be held for residents to learn more about the project on July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Feedback can be given through a Norton survey by clicking here.
