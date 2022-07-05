LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with the Stars, Stripes and Pints blood drive this week.
The drive is being held in the lobby at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 5-7.
Donors must be 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in general good health. All blood types are needed - especially type O.
The Red Cross said it sees roughly a 21% decline in donations during the summer, which also decreases the blood supply.
Donors will be given a Red Cross tote bag, one ticket to King's Island or other Cedar Fair Park while supplies last, and the chance to enter for other raffled prizes as a thank you. Donors also receive free parking courtesy of The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) Center parking garage – accessible from both Second and Third Street entrances.
As an added incentive, donors will also be entered into a raffle with prizes including: A University of Louisville signed basketball by coaches Kenny Payne and Jeff Walz, two Shawn Mendes concert tickets for Aug. 12, and two Lumineers concert tickets for Aug. 31. Offers and items are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash.
For more information and to make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
Appointments can also be made on the Red Cross Donor App, available here on the App Store and here on Google Play, or by texting BLOODAPP to 90999.
