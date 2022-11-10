LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon don't take place until April 29, 2023, but training is just a few months away.
Registration for the free 15-week program opens next week. This includes a training guide, in-person weekly group runs, hill and track work, yoga, nutrition and more.
It is open to all levels of experience. The first 800 to register will receive a free shirt.
Orientation for the program is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Jan. 12, 2023.
The program begins on Jan. 14 and will run through the week of the race.
