LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods.
The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday.
Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and use their own camera for photos as there won't be an event photographer.
There will be five stops on Saturday, Dec. 10 and four stops on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Saturday, the caravan will visit neighborhoods such as Phoenix Hill, the Highlands, Portland, NuLu, Park DuValle and Shawnee. Stops include Lincoln Elementary School, Willow Park, the Shawnee Golf Course Clubhouse, Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, and at 12th and Jefferson streets across from the Park Community Credit Union.
Sunday's neighborhoods include Camp Taylor, Newburg, Buechel and Klondike. Stops include Male High School, the Newburg Community Center, Eastland Center and Atherton High School.
You can watch the caravan make its way through the city through the Santa Tracker by clicking here.
The caravan will depart the Kentucky Exposition Center at 11:30 a.m. both days.
For Saturday's caravan route, click here or click on the PDF below.
For Sunday's caravan route, click here or click on the PDF below.
For more information about the caravan, click here.
