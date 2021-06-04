LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking to watch a family-friendly movie at the drive-in theater ... for free?
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange has teamed up with the Louisville Orchestra to offer the movies that celebrate the music of film composer John Williams.
The drive-in will be playing "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on June 11, "Hook" on June 18 and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on June 26. You have to reserve your spot in advance, and there's only one reservation per car.
To register for one of the free movies, click here. Moviegoers can also pull into unclaimed spots beginning at 9 p.m. each of those nights.
