LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church is holding two events to collect personal care items to give to people who have been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the church is accepting items at several locations on two days: Friday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Suggestions for personal care donations include:
• Bar soap (no liquid body wash)
• Deodorant
• Razors
• Shaving cream
• Toothbrushes
• Toothpaste
• Feminine hygiene products
• Toilet paper
• Shampoo (please keep in mind the diversity of the community when selecting shampoo)
• Powdered laundry detergent (no liquid detergent)
Donors are asked to follow directional signs to the donation drop-off point, then pop open the trunk and remain in the vehicle. A volunteer wearing gloves will remove the food items, place a donation receipt inside, and close the trunk.
Donations will be accepted at the following locations:
- Blankenbaker Campus: 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243
- Indiana Campus: 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- Crestwood Campus: 6201 Crestwood Station, Crestwood, KY 40014
- Southwest Campus: 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road, Louisville, KY 40258
- La Grange Campus: 410 South 1st Street, La Grange, KY 40031
- Elizabethtown Campus: 600 N Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
- River Valley Campus: 12650 W Highway 42, Prospect, KY 40059
- Chapel in the Woods Campus: Blankenbaker Campus, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243
- Shelby County Campus: Brick Room, 533 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065
For other ways to respond to people in need in the community, text RESPOND to 733733 to be connected to Southeast partners, area ministries, and others that can provide spiritual, financial, and other resources.
Please Note: If you or someone in your home is exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, cough, and shortness of breath), Southeast asks that you keep items for personal use.
