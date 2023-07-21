LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can cool down from the summer heat while also helping a good cause.
Norton Children's Hospital is hosting the 9th annual Splash 'n' Dash on Saturday, July 22. The event starts at 9 a.m. at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
Participants of all ages can chook a 5K course or a 1K family fun run filled with refreshing ways to cool off. There will also be a "Just for Kids" Zone filled with inflatables, a rock wall, games, food and more.
The event was created to honor 15-year-old Max Gilpin who passed away in 2008 after suffering a heat stroke during football practice.
The goal is to spread awareness of heat-related illnesses while raising money for Norton Children's Hospital.
