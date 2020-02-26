LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New technology is popping up at TARC bus stops along Dixie Highway.
New screens on blue kiosks are being installed at the Bus Rapid Transit stops, which runs from near the Gene Snyder Freeway, all the way up Dixie Highway to Broadway and into downtown. Once the technology is connected the electronic signs will interact with the Rapid buses to give real-time updates on which bus is on its way and how many minutes until it arrives.
The first sign was installed on Dixie Highway at the Upper Hunters Trace bus shelter in Pleasure Ridge Park.
The Rapid bus transit system launched earlier this year to give riders along Dixie Highway a quicker and easier commute to downtown. The digital signs will allow riders to map those trips by showing a bus's route information. It will also give general estimates for any non-rapid buses using the stop.
TARC says when the technology goes live this spring it will improve the convenience of the Bus Rapid Transit system as a whole. There are 37 rapid transit stops across town, and each will eventually have an electronic sign. Another benefit of this technology is that it interacts with traffic lights and allows a light to stay green a few seconds longer to keep the buses running on time.
Work on the New Dixie Highway project still has to finish some paving, landscaping near bus shelters and timing out signals for traffic patterns.
