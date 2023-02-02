LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is raising money to help people suffering from tinnitus.
The restaurant chain will hold its Dine to Donate Fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 6. One hundred percent of the profits from dine-in and to-go orders will be donated to the American Tinnitus Association.
The funding will be used to raise awareness about tinnitus, fund research and increase staffing on the ATA Hotline.
The late founder of Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor, experienced tinnitus. He died by suicide in March 2021.
Tinnitus is a ringing or buzzing in the ear that can be constant, and is listed among post-COVID related symptoms.
