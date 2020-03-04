LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Boats, beer and bourbon — tickets go on sale this week for a wide variety of Kentucky Derby Festival events.
Starting 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, fans can buy tickets to 11 different events, including the Spring Fashion Show, Bourbonville, the Great Steamboat Race, BeerFest, the Pegasus Parade and more.
The Derby Festival entertains more than 1.5 million people every year leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
"Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage fans to purchase their tickets early so they don't miss out," said Matt Gibson, KDF President and CEO, in a news release Wednesday.
Tickets will be available on KDF's website. Anyone with questions can call the Derby Festival Hotline at 502-584-FEST (3378).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.