LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are already underway for this year's edition of Thunder Over Louisville.
Lynn Family Stadium is holding a watch party again this year for one of the nation's largest fireworks displays on April 22.
Tickets are already on sale for the official Kentucky Derby Festival event. Tickets come with access to bathrooms, as well as a number of family-friendly games and activities at no charge. Guests will also be able to leave and return with a wristband.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. LouCity's game at Charleston will be shown on the big screen leading up to the fireworks. After the fireworks, guests can hang out and watch Racing Louisville's 10:30 p.m. game at Portland.
Tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased by clicking here.
Passes are also required for parking. There are four lots around the stadium: Green purple, gray and gold. The green and purple lots cost $75 per car to park. The gold lot costs $50 and the gray lot costs $25. Lots open at 6 a.m. on April 22. Gates will open at 11 a.m. To purchase parking passes, click here.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.