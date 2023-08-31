LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville topped one website's list of best places to travel in September.
Travel website "The Points Guy" said you can celebrate with the eighth annual Bourbon & Beyond Festival and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival this fall.
The four-day Bourbon & Beyond music festival runs from Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The article also cites the Louder Than Life music festival, which attracts more than 120,000 fans to the city each year the weekend after Bourbon & Beyond, Sept. 21-24.
The site also praises the city's East Market District, also known as NuLu, with its bourbon distilleries, craft breweries, stylish bars, elevated restaurants and shops. NuLu is also home to a Please & Thank You location. The coffee shop and bakery was just voted "Best Cookie Shop" in the United States by the USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.
Other destinations on the list include New York City, Cancun, London and Vienna.
To read the full article, click here.
