LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The excitement is building for the Kentucky Derby, but it’s still going to look and feel different this year, especially when it comes to the festivities leading up to the first Saturday in May.
The 2020 Derby was originally postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even though it was rescheduled in September with no spectators, all of the galas were canceled.
"Last year's Derby back in September just didn't feel like Derby, right? And we had to cancel our gala,” said Rachel Collier, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Many of the parties and galas are canceled again for 2021, but the Kentucky Derby Museum’s gala, sponsored by Central Bank, is back on track for Friday, April 23.
“We are the only Derby season major gala happening this year,” Collier said. “We felt like the Kentucky Derby is happening, so we can have our gala. We can do it in a safe way. We feel confident in our team that we can provide a safe and fun night.
The museum is planning to host 200 guests for cocktails, dinner, dessert, dancing and live music from 6 p.m. to midnight. All guests will be required to wear masks.
"We've all been cooped up for so long, and I think people are finally ready to get out and do something fun, be safe, but also celebrate Derby,” Collier said.
And it’s not just a party. It’s the museum’s biggest fundraiser to support everything from field trips for students to curating new exhibits.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we are a 501c3 nonprofit organization," Collier said. "So when we had to cancel our gala last year, that was a hard hit for us. We were closed three months at the height of the pandemic, and that hurt us as well."
Tickets are still available for the Derby Museum’s gala, and they can be purchased online through Thursday. Individual tickets cost $550, while tables cost between $4,400 and $5,000. The donations are tax deductible.
There are a handful of other private parties or galas happening in Louisville during Derby week and on the traditional Derby Eve. Unbridled Eve is hosting its annual gala at The Galt House downtown on April 30. Click here for more information.
The American Lung Association in Kentucky is throwing its annual Derby Even Gala as an outdoor event on April 30 on The Belvedere downtown. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.