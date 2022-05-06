LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethereal Road has scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
The last minute move means Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas loses his shot at a fifth Derby win. The scratch puts trainer Eric Reed's Rich Strike into the 20 horse field.
Rich Strike will now break from the 20 post, which Ethereal Road had drawn after Un Ojo scratched earlier this week.
Rich Strike has never run in a Grade I race, and he ran third and fifth in his last two starts, which were both on the synthetic surface at Turfway Park.
The field is now set for Kentucky Derby 148. Horses that scratch after 9 a.m. on Friday will not be replaced.
Lukas, who has won the Derby four times, the last time in 1999 with Charismatic. He last brought a colt to the Derby in 2018 with Bravazo.
