LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No Oaks Day is complete without a refreshing Oaks Lily cocktail.
Casey Gray with Finlandia Vodka teaches us how they make the Oaks Lily and a new drink they are calling the Finlandia Rose.
The Oaks Lily
1 and a quarter ounces of Finlandia vodka
1 quarter ounce of Triple Sec
3 quarter ounces of sweet and sour mix
3 ounces of cranberry juice
Blackberries and lemon peel for garnish
Combine vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour mix and cranberry juice over ice. Add blackberries and lemon peel to top as garnish.
The Finlandia Rose
1.5 ounces Finlandia Wild Berry and rose-infused Vodka
4 ounces lemonade
Lime
Wild berries for garnish
Combine vodka and lemonade over ice. Add squeeze of lime juice. Garnish with berries.
