LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby favorite Forte is out of the race.
The horse was out on the Churchill Downs track early on Saturday for a gallop, as veterinarians, trainer Todd Pletcher and owner Mike Repole watched.
WDRB's Rick Bozich confirmed the scratch. Repole said he is “shocked, sad and devasted” that the state vet scratched Forte because he “seemed off a tick.”
Repole said the horse had a bruised foot, but the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission state veterinarian Nick Smith told Pletcher and Repole that after an examination at the barn this morning, he had made the decision to scratch Forte.
Smith would not comment when WDRB's Rick Bozich questioned him at the barn.
Forte is the second favorite in the past 5 years to scratch after the morning line odds had been set, but more unusually, is the second horse to be scratched by state racing officials this year.
Owner Mike Repole said he is “shocked, sad and devasted” that the state vet scratched Forte because he “seemed off a tick.” pic.twitter.com/nR3tJujgZG— rickbozich (@rickbozich) May 6, 2023
The defection of the colt means there will be 18 horses break from the gate for the Run for the Roses.
Forte is the fifth horse to scratch from the Derby. Trainer John Shireffs pulled Skinner on Friday. Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN) were scratched Thursday. According to Churchill Downs, the last time five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 1936 when 19 horses entered the race and 14 ran.
Following the scratch, the track announced the Forte jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will now ride trainer Dale Romans' Cyclone Mischief in the Derby.
For race fans, Churchill Downs daid program numbers for the Kentucky Derby won't change, but post positions are moved without changing of the order of the starters. "The 18-horse lineup will break from posts 1-18 in the 20-stall Kentucky Derby starting gate. Posts 19 and 20 will be empty."
It has been a dramatic week at Churchill Downs leading up to the race that will certainly have safety issues as a priority.
Lord Miles was scratched from the race, and his trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr., was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Inc. days after two of his horses died on the track after races. Investigators have yet to find the cause of either death.
King Russell, trained by Ron Moquett, moved into the field on Thursday after Continuar dropped out. The horse is owned in-part by former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones. Odds for King Russell are at 55-1.
Trainer Tim Yakteen pulled Santa Anita winner Practical Move out the race Thursday because of a fever, as well. His defection moved Louisville trainer Dale Roman's horse, Cyclone Mischief, into the field. His odds are at 49-1.
Last week, Derby contender Wild on Ice, trained by Joel Marr, was euthanized, after an injury at the track.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Continuar scratched from Kentucky Derby, King Russell moves into the field
- 'I'M A SCAPEGOAT:' Suspended Derby trainer fires back at Churchill Downs
- Kentucky racing commission scratches Lord Miles from Kentucky Derby; Churchill suspends trainer
- Practical Move scratches from Kentucky Derby 149 opening race to Cyclone Mischief
- Trainers report no injuries, no defections, after Derby and Oaks entries get loose in training
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.