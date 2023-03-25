LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With 42 days until the 149th Kentucky Derby, the road to the 'Run for the Roses" heated up on Saturday.
The Louisiana Derby at the Fairgrounds in New Orleans was won by Kingsbarns, trained by Todd Pletcher. The horse had 9-2 odds. Disarm, trained by Steven Asmussen, was second.
Jace's Road was third, trained by Brad Cox.
Ten horses competed in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway in Florence, Ky. Two Phil's, trained by Larry Rivelli, won the race. The three-year-old colt beat favorite Major Dude, a horse trained by Pletcher. Major Dude was the favorite for the race. Funtastic Again, trained by Wesley Ward, finished third.
The $1 million UAE Derby was won by Derma Sotogake. The Japanese horse won by five-and-half lengths, picking up 100 points on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Dura Erede was second and Continuar was third.
The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 6.
