LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville will proceed with its plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction starting next week despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to delay classroom learning until at least Sept. 28, according to a letter to stakeholders Wednesday from Superintendent Leisa Schulz.
In the letter, Schulz wrote that the reopening plans for area Catholic schools "will stay on course for the 2020-2021 school year and begin opening our schools for in-person instruction next week."
"I know schools have developed a variety of models to begin the school year and have communicated with families about these details," she wrote.
Schulz consulted with Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who spoke with other bishops in Kentucky, before making her decision, according to the letter.
In a separate letter to Beshear on Wednesday, Kurtz and bishops throughout Kentucky informed the governor of their plans to reopen Catholic schools for classroom instruction starting next week.
The state's four dioceses will evaluate their schools' reopening experiences during the week of Sept. 6 and make changes as needed, according to the letter.
"We appreciate the diversity of situations in which individual schools find themselves and the challenge of balancing all of the risks involved," they wrote. "We write to inform you of the diligent work that has been done by the administrators, teachers, parents, and others throughout our Catholic school community, and our plans for safely reopening Kentucky’s Catholic schools.
"We plan to begin reopening our schools for the fall semester next week, with some schools having start dates later in the month."
Beshear, whose office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, recommended Monday that schools avoid classroom learning until at least Sept. 28 given the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, which currently has a testing positivity rate of 5.87% based on a seven-day rolling average.
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown told superintendents on a webcast Tuesday that if school leaders choose to ignore the governor's recommendation, he would schedule a conference call with state and local public education leaders in hopes of dissuading districts from pursuing such reopening plans.
If that fails, he said further action could be taken by Beshear, the Kentucky Department for Public Health or the Kentucky Board of Education against schools that choose to provide classroom instruction.
State and local health departments, for instance, could force buildings to close during public health emergencies, Brown said.
Catholic leaders, however, believe their schools' reopening plans will keep students, teachers and school staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our school leaders have developed excellent working relationships with public health officials, particularly our local health departments, and this will enable us to respond effectively to problems as they arise," they wrote in the joint letter to Beshear.
They also cited concerns with students' welfare and spiritual, social, emotional and academic progress.
"We are mindful of the challenges parents face as they strive to balance family life, work, and the need to support their families with the needs of children who are trying to participate in non-traditional instruction," they wrote.
The decision by the Archdiocese of Louisville and the three other Catholic dioceses in Kentucky to push ahead with resuming in-person instruction comes as school districts throughout the state grapple with their 2020-21 reopening plans in light of Beshear's recommendation.
Some school districts, such as Jefferson County Public Schools, announced plans to start the upcoming school year with distance learning.
Others, including Oldham County Schools, quickly decided to alter their reopening plans and begin with remote instruction in light of the governor's directive.
One district's board, Williamstown Independent Schools, decided to proceed with its mix of in-person and virtual learning to start the 2020-21 school year despite Beshear's recommendation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.