LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent talk show host for ESPN Louisville who had been charged with domestic violence assault in March pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended misdemeanor charge of 2nd-degree disorderly conduct.
Andrew "Drew" Deener, 49, will avoid jail and be placed on diversion for nine months, with the stipulations that he remain out of trouble and have no contact with the victim. Deener must also undergo alcohol counseling.
District Court Judge Stephanie Burke also called it a "domestic violence intervention program," according to court records.
If he abides by the diversion stipulations, the case will be dismissed and can be expunged, or erased from the records.
"It's a resolution that fairly and accurately represents what occurred that night," said attorney Keith Kamenish, who represents Deener.
It is unclear right now if and when Deener will resume hosting "The Deener Show," which airs from 7-10 a.m. weekdays on ESPN 680 and 93.9 The Ville. He previously hosted a morning radio show on 790-AM and is a former television sports reporter.
The station is expected to issue a press release shortly.
According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to Roosters restaurant at 10430 Shelbyville Road just after 9 p.m. March 3 after someone reported a domestic violence incident.
When officers arrived, they found Deener's girlfriend sitting on a bench. Police reported she told them she and Deener got into an argument in the parking lot, when Deener slammed her head into the side of a vehicle, according to an arrest report.
The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.
There were witnesses to the event but no surveillance video, Kamenish said.
Deener was arrested at his home and taken to Louisville Metro Corrections, where online court records indicate he has bonded out on a $1,000 cash bail.
This story will be updated.
