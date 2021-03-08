LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly a year away from the driver’s seat, Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver R.W. Fawbush is ready to get back behind the wheel once classrooms in Kentucky’s largest school district start reopening next week.
“I like driving, and I really like interacting with the kids in school,” he said Monday at the Nichols Bus Compound. “I have grandkids that are in school, so it’s really a blessing to me to do all of this.”
Fawbush is one of hundreds of JCPS bus drivers who will be driving students to and from school during the COVID-19 pandemic starting March 17.
The initial group of elementary children, who will come to classes twice weekly as part of a hybrid learning schedule, will be the first JCPS students to step foot inside a district classroom in more than a year. The district launched its “bus finder” website Monday so families can look up their bus numbers, bus stops and pickup times based on their home address.
“We went to assure families there will be a bus there to pick your child up at the bus stop on March 17, or whenever your child’s first day of school is,” JCPS Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said.
JCPS, like other school systems throughout Kentucky, were forced to suspend in-person learning in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jefferson County Board of Education approved a phased reopening plan Feb. 25 with all grade levels operating on hybrid schedules.
Superintendent Marty Pollio originally recommended in-person learning for elementary students five days per week as part of his reopening proposal. JCPS, which is also offering families a virtual learning option, expects about 63% of students will return once classrooms reopen based on districtwide survey results.
JCPS has consolidated routes through hybrid scheduling for elementary students. The district had been facing a shortage of about 100 drivers to cover 900 routes, but the route total has since shrunk to about 780 with the change to hybrid scheduling for elementary students, Perkins said.
“We’ve got every route covered at this point in time,” he said. “In addition to that, we’ve been looking at some of our other departments who have drivers with (commercial driver’s licenses) that we can recruit onto our transportation team to assist with that.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.