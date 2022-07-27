JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools kicked off the 2022-23 school year for about 10,000 students Wednesday, one of the first school corporations in Indiana to begin classes.
"I've been doing this for 21 years as an administrator," GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said early Wednesday at Franklin Square Elementary, where a new classroom dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math opened. "I've yet to see a perfect start, but right now, things are going really smoothly today. The kids and teachers are excited to be back."
Many GCCS students walked into schools fully-staffed with teachers, a luxury not all surrounding school districts have heading into the 2022-23 term.
Jeffersonville High School Principal Pam Hall credits Laughner's commitment to raising pay in helping schools like hers hire new teachers and keep experienced ones on staff. Close relationships with nearby universities also give GCCS schools "the first crack" at student teachers, who sometimes get job offers before they finish their studies, she said.
"I think when you offer competitive pay or you're at the top of that pay scale, it's attractive to people to come," Hall said in an interview Wednesday. "... We have a number of first-year teachers who did their student teaching here and love Jeff High so much that they knew they had a job before the end of the school year."
Utica Elementary School Principal Kathy Gilland is entering her 10th year as principal and said her school does not experience much teacher turnover.
"It feels wonderful," she said. "We have a high success rate with student achievement, and that momentum is running, and we think it will just continue to. We're so proud of the growth that our students have shown."
The start of the 2022-23 school year also marked the opening of the new STEM classroom at Franklin Square Elementary.
The fully-equipped STEM space was made possible by Niagara Cares and a $30,000 grant from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which has provided funding for more than 150 STEM classrooms across the U.S.
The new classroom connects students at every grade level with computer coding, computer programming, robotics and more, and it can be used for cross-curricular activities to connect different academic subjects with STEM studies.
Franklin Square Elementary is seeking recognition as a STEM-certified school, according to GCCS.
"We're trying to start our kids as soon as possible in Greater Clark in terms of learning STEM fields," Laughner said. "... We would like to eventually get all of our elementary schools to be STEM-certified schools and do things like what we're doing here this morning."
This story will be updated.
