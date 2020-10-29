LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appliance Park's roughly 4,100 rank-and-file workers have rejected a second contract offer from GE Appliances.
Despite an endorsement from the workers' union as the best-available deal, 57% of members who participated in Thursday's ratification vote rejected the contract, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.
The three-year deal offered a freeze on healthcare costs; immediate hourly wage increases of up to 10% (not factoring in temporary "appreciation pay" that the company will remove next week); and a $1,500 bonus to be paid in December in lieu of raises next year.
The rejection comes after union workers said 'No' to a four-year proposal by a nearly 9-to-1 margin in September.
Work at the sprawling southeast Louisville manufacturing campus goes on as normal while the company said it "will be taking time to evaluate potential next steps."
"We are extremely disappointed that employees did not vote to accept the most recent proposed contract," GE Appliances spokeswoman Julie Wood said in a prepared statement. "For the second time, the proposal was unanimously endorsed by the IUE-CWA negotiating team at the local and national levels. For months, we have actively engaged in open dialogue and negotiated a very competitive contract. This agreement offered substantial wage gains, no increases in payroll contributions for healthcare for three years, additional flexibility to manage work and personal life, and other added benefits."
Dino Driskell, president of IUE-CWA Local 83-761, said in a brief phone interview that he was "kind of at a loss" to explain why his members rejected the contract.
"I don't know. I thought the wage package was good," he said.
Driskell said local union leaders would consult with the IUE-CWA's international office about what happens next.
"We will re-group tomorrow and see what our next steps are," he said.