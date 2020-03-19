LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky’s House of Representatives has approved an emergency measure to allow school districts to request an unlimited number of non-traditional instruction days for remote learning as they close for at least two weeks, and possibly longer, during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now it is unclear how long school districts will be out," said House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade, R-Stanford.
The House voted 84-0 on the measure Thursday, the third day back at the Capitol for lawmakers after they decided not to meet Friday and Monday as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 continued to spread across the U.S. and Kentucky.
Legislative leaders announced Thursday that they would break until April 1 and work on an expedited schedule before the 60-day session's April 15 deadline.
Senate Bill 177 now moves to the Senate for concurrence and comes as more than 80 school districts, including Jefferson County Public Schools, have applied for the state’s non-traditional instruction program, which allows them to offer remote learning opportunities during closures without needing to make up days later.
If approved by their local boards, all 172 public school districts in Kentucky will join the non-traditional instruction program offered by the state.
The Kentucky Board of Education passed a waiver Wednesday opening the program for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. That's also included in SB 177.
The Jefferson County Board of Education will consider approving the district's remote learning plan during a special meeting Thursday.
The program is currently capped at 10 days, but districts will be allowed to request as many as necessary from the Kentucky Department of Education.
SB 177 would direct KDE to seek federal waivers for state assessments and accountability measures, something the U.S. Department of Education has indicated it will offer in response to widespread school closures throughout the country as COVID-19 spreads, Meade said.
Waivers for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act would also be sought under the bill, he said.
"One of the biggest roles that this will play is where there are deadlines for certain areas of special education students, such as their (individualized education programs)," Meade said.
It would also allow Kentucky's education commissioner to waive the 1,062-hour minimum required instructional time for school districts impacted by extended closures, if evidence for the need is presented, and grant emergency leave for certified teachers and staff affected by the global pandemic, Meade said.
"Classified staff is not mentioned in here because that is up to the governor," said Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow. "We feel like the governor will do the right thing and make sure the classified staff are taken care of."
Districts would also be allowed to continue serving free lunches to needy children during the extended closures and use attendance data from the 2018-19 school year to determine their average daily attendance for state funding under SB 177, Meade said.
Virtual instruction and tutoring will also be allowed under the bill, something House Speaker David Osborne has said was sought by Jefferson County Public Schools.
If signed into law, SB 177 will be retroactive to March 6. Harrison County Schools was the first district to temporarily stop in-person instruction after the first COVID-19 cases in Kentucky were identified in Harrison County.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who recommended the two-week closures, and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio have said schools may be asked to close longer. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued guidance that said all gatherings of more than 50 people should be postponed for at least eight weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"That's a possibility," Pollio said during a news conference Monday. "I'm hoping that's not the case."
