ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana's new $90 million casino is open for business.

New games, modern amenities and a sports book highlight the new land-based casino that welcomed its first guests on Thursday. The new facility replaces the Glory of Rome riverboat casino that operated as Horseshoe Southern Indiana for the past two decades.

The 110,000 square-foot complex combines entertainment, dining, shopping and gaming in one place. Guests will see a variety of slot machines, table games, poker and sportsbook.

A sports betting facility called The Book has a permanent home now with wagering windows, kiosks, plush seats, huge TV screens and a large bar. Guests can bet on sports including football, basketball, baseball and more. The Book will be open noon to midnight during the week and 10 a.m. to midnight on the weekends.

Piazza is a new food and dining area with five restaurants including pizza, Mexican and Asian foods. There is also a 24-hour restaurant for burgers and other fare along with a home-style restaurant serving foods like fried chicken and barbecue ribs.

Several new bars and lounges are included. Volt Lounge will offer craft cocktails and live entertainment on the weekends. The Juno Bar is in the center of the gaming floor, and the Laurel Lounge and its outdoor balcony is exclusively for Caesars Rewards VIPs.

The casino also includes High Limits gaming with private parlors and a non-smoking gaming area.

Caesars Southern Indiana has also renovated existing meeting and convention spaces to accommodate larger groups.

