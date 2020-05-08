LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported a surge of new COVID-19 tests on Friday as the state continues to expand testing sites for the respiratory illness.
The data accounts for a month -- from April 7 to Thursday -- but the 5,383 new tests represent the most announced on a single day since the first case was confirmed in March.
Indiana health officials say their goal is testing more than 6,000 Hoosiers per day. An analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute and NPR released this week suggests Indiana needs to conduct 28,829 tests per day by May 15 to contain its outbreak.
Overall, 130,128 Hoosiers have been tested, with 17.8 percent diagnosed with the disease. The 33 new deaths reported statewide on Friday takes the total in Indiana to 1,328.
The death rate over a roughly seven-week period now is now more than eight times higher than the average from Indiana's typical seven-month flu season over the past five years, according to state officials.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced 675 new cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 23,146 infections.
Gov. Eric Holcomb began easing COVID-19 restrictions this week, allowing some businesses to resume operations. Church and religious services also can return this weekend.
Starting Monday, restaurants will be able to open at half-capacity and serve sit-down meals to customers under conditions that include requirements that waiters and kitchen staff wear masks or face coverings.
Indiana launched 20 new COVID-19 testing sites this week under a deal with OptumServe Health Services that is expected to add 30 more locations next week. Those specific sites haven't been made public, but a state map shows that
Another 30 sites are expected to open by next week in Clark, Jackson and Harrison counties.
People with symptoms, as well as "close contacts" of those who have tested positive for the illness, and residents of nursing homes and other group-living settings can be tested.
To register, go to lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
In all, there are nearly 130 places in Indiana conducting COVID-19 tests, according to the state health department.
