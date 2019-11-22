LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Marion C. Moore School Principal Rob Fulk will be the next principal at Iroquois High Schoo after former Principal Clay Holbrook volunteered for a reassignment, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Friday.
Fulk will begin his duties at Iroquois on Dec. 2, the incoming Iroquois principal said in a Twitter post Friday.
Fulk, in his post, said accepting the leadership post at Iroquois "was not an easy decision to make."
"My decision comes from a desire to continue the work of developing schools where students can be a part of a great education, and building the community of our city," he wrote.
FYI- News on a personal level. Sad to leave THE Marion C Moore. Absolutely excited and ready to work with the staff at @IROQUOIS_HS Let’s impact some kids!!!#WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/0L0as0omRZ— Principal Fulk (@RobFulk) November 22, 2019
Traci Burke, an assistant principal at Moore, will serve as interim principal until a replacement is hired, according to JCPS.
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said that Holbrook will be an assistant principal at the Phoenix School of Discovery.
She told WDRB News that the move Holbrook's decision.
"It was voluntary and up to Mr. Holbrook," Murphy said.
Fulk, who had been Moore’s principal since the 2016-17 school year, takes over a school that’s received more attention this year for violent incidents involving students.
Just last week, a student was found lying in a pool of his own blood with a broken jaw in a bathroom floor. Four Iroquois students, including 18-year-old Damon Simmons Jr., have been charged in the assault.
An Iroquois freshman was arrested and a teacher placed on leave after the two got into a fight Oct. 28 over her request that the teen put away his cell phone.
And Holbrook himself was a victim in an Oct. 17 assault after he was hit in the face while trying to break up a fight involving six female students.
Murphy previously told WDRB News that JCPS is looking at ways to provide additional supports for Iroquois, primarily through security and improving the school's climate.
Iroquois has been identified by the Kentucky Department of Education for comprehensive support and improvement due to low standardized test scores and poor graduation rates in the past two school years.
After a state audit of 21 CSI schools last year, Holbrook was not among principals found unfit to lead their schools' turnaround efforts.
Moore was one of nine JCPS schools that exited CSI status this year.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.