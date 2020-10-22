LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westport Middle School teacher Laura Peavley has been named Kentucky's 2021 middle school teacher of the year during a virtual ceremony Thursday.
Peavley, who teaches math and was among three semifinalists for the award, won $3,000 from Valvoline for the award.
While she was a finalist to be the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, that honor went to Donnie Piercey of Stonewall Elementary in Fayette County. Piercey, who was also named the state's top elementary school teacher for 2021, will receive a professional development opportunity through the Kentucky Department of Education and represent the state at the national competition.
"On paper she's an eighth-grade math teacher, but this educator sees her classroom and the material she teaches as a way to build the next generation of scholars and citizens," Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said, adding that she and her husband moved to west Louisville to "better understand what her students are experiencing on a daily basis."
"She believes that by creating a relationship with her students and establishing a foundation of trust, the math comes easy."
Peavley was "floored" by her win, she said.
"This is absolutely phenomenal, and I'm just at a loss," Peavley said. "Thank you so much for just supporting teachers and just for all that you do. All I do every day is just love the kids, and I think that that goes way further than we can ever realize."
Peavley was among 24 teachers who were received achievement awards based on scores from a panel of experienced educators.
The nine semifinalists also had to undergo a classroom lesson review and interview as part of the scoring process.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.