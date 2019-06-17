LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, whose sex parties for University of Louisville basketball players and recruits ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, has been accused of domestic assault and theft by a local dentist she has been dating, according to court records.
A Jefferson Family Court judge issued an emergency protective order against Powell on June 11, requiring her to surrender any firearms and stay at least 500 feet away from Thomas Tyre, who has previously disclosed a relationship with Powell.
In his petition for the protective order, Tyre claims Powell stole his passport and wallet on June 8 and assaulted him while he tried to call police, breaking two of his ribs and causing multiple cuts and bruises.
The next day, Tyre claims Powell “picked up a board and swung it at me multiple times,” and threatened to cut him with broken glass. Police were called and "pulled her off me," he alleges.
Tyre alleges Powell is a “severe crack addict and is bipolar and is a thief.”
A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Powell has not been charged criminally.
Powell was also evicted from her home last week, according to court records.
Tyre claims he has had to call police on Powell multiple times, including in September when he reported to Louisville Metro Police that Powell’s brother, Ernest Powell, entered his home and assaulted Tyre.
In a police report obtained at the time by WDRB News, Ernest Powell was accused of pulling out a knife and cutting Tyre inside his mouth. The two men struggled and Tyre suffered knife wounds on his hands, according to the report.
The two left with Tyre’s wallet, $120 in cash and his iPhone, according to the documents. Tyre was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his injuries, the report says.
Police were investigating the incident as a robbery, but no charges have been filed yet.
In the latest complaint, Tyre said he suffered broken ribs and nerve damage from the attack and is “no longer able to be a dentist.”
Tyre is represented by attorney, David Lambertus. Lambertus does not talk with the media.
Katina Powell, 45, is already facing charges alleging she stole blank checks belonging to Tyre and tried to cash them at a liquor store. That case is pending.
An attorney for Powell could not be immediately reached.
In Powell’s 2015 book "Breaking Cardinal Rules," she claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, a dorm for athletes on the U of L campus. She alleged that Andre McGee, a former director of basketball operations for the men's basketball team, arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.
