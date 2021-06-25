LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Danville man was arrested June 15 after allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers while screaming, “I want my plane to Iraq,” which resulted in the Louisville airport being temporarily shut down, according to a police citation.
One of the TSA agents at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was taken to a hospital after being punched in the face and pushed by Anthony Stigall, according to the arrest report.
Stigall, 40, was charged with assault, resisting arrest, fleeing police and criminal trespassing. He is lodged in Metro Corrections on a $5,000 bond, which was lowered from $100,000 after an initial hearing on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty.
He is scheduled to be back in court on July 6.
An airport police officer and TSA agents chased Stigall as he “breached” an airport checkpoint, while screaming and ignoring orders to stop, according to his arrest citation.
Stigall made it to an airport gate before he was captured and handcuffed by the officer and plain clothes DEA Agents, according to police.
It is unclear from the available records how long airport operations where shut down.
In a press release Thursday, TSA asked passengers to remain “calm and respectful at security checkpoints,” noting there has been a rise in “unruly passengers.”
The press release specifically mentioned the Louisville arrest and an incident in Denver where a passenger allegedly bit two Transportation Security officers.
That passenger and Stigall face potential civil penalties of nearly $14,000 for each violation of TSA security requirements, according to the press release.
The release said Stigall assaulted the officers while “attempting to breach the exit lane.”
At least part of the incident was caught on body cams, according to court records.
