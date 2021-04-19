LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The last of the virtual public meetings for Louisville Gas & Electric’s proposed 11% rate hike will be held virtually at 5pm Tuesday.
The meeting, conducted by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, is a chance for residents to learn more about the proposal and to provide feedback that the commission will consider during its hearing next week, when it will decide whether to grant the increase in full or in part.
LG&E is looking to hike bills for the sixth time in 12 years. The utility is also looking to boost the “basic service charge” that every electric and gas customer pays regardless of how much they consume.
Click through these three charts to see how the average residential customer's bill would change under the proposal:
LG&E, a unit of Pennsylvania-based for-profit utility owner PPL Corp., has said it recognizes that a global pandemic is not the ideal time to jack up customer bills.
“We are aware of and sensitive to the current challenges facing our customers and the local economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We took these circumstances into account when determining when and how to file these cases,” LG&E chief financial officer Kent Blake said in written testimony to the commission. “In doing so, we took unique measures to minimize the bill impact occasioned by a rate increase.”
Residents who want to watch Tuesday meeting, but do not wish to speak, can access it via the commission’s YouTube channel, where it will be streamed.
Those who wish to speak must contact the commission by email and will receive a link for the GoToMeeting platform. Instructions are here.
The agency is also accepting public comments via email at psc.info@ky.gov. Commenters are asked to include their full name and place of residence, as well the case number, which is 2020-00350 for LG&E, and 2020-00349 for the rate hike sought by Kentucky Utilities (LG&E’s sister company).