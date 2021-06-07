LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot in September during protests downtown has been demoted after he allegedly used "offensive and derogatory" language during a training session.
Officer Aubrey Gregory was demoted from major to lieutenant last week, according to a memo obtained by WDRB News. LMPD confirmed the demotion Monday afternoon.
The details of what Gregory said were not made immediately available. WDRB has filed an open records request for the investigative file.
"On Tuesday, June 1st, as a result of offensive language used during a recruit class. Major Aubrey Gregory was demoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant," LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said in an email Monday afternoon.
Gregory, who had been in charge of LMPD's Training Division, was placed on administrative reassignment while Louisville Metro Human Resources investigated his alleged comments. He was assigned to the 7th Division, which includes Fern Creek, Okolona and Highview, according to the memo.
Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were shot near the intersection of South Brook Street and East Broadway on Sept. 23 amid protests in downtown Louisville.
Following the shooting, Gregory returned to "light duty" while Desroches recovered from more serious injuries.
