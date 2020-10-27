LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) - A Louisville physician who was facing a felony charge of strangulation after an altercation with a group of young people at Norton Commons in April has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and will avoid any time in jail.
In addition, three charges of harassment with physical contact against John Rademaker were dismissed in Jefferson District Court on Tuesday, according to court records.
Rademaker entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of assault 4th degree, meaning he maintains his innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
Rademaker was sentenced to one year in jail, which was waived as long as he stays out of trouble.
Also, as part of his plea, Rademaker must undergo anger control treatment and is not allowed to have contact with any of the witnesses in the case.
An attorney for Rademaker, Christopher Klein, said he had no comment.
A spokesman for the Jefferson County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police began an investigation of the incident after it was caught on video April 3 at the Norton Commons Amphitheater. The video showed the man identified as Rademaker shoving three young women and then appearing to choke another.
The person who posted the video said Rademaker was with a woman, when he confronted them about failing to follow social distancing guidelines.
Police arrested Rademaker and charged him with first degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact.
According to an arrest warrant, Rademaker and a friend approached an 18-year-old woman who was with a group to "scold them about social distancing."
Police say the victim's friend began shooting video of the incident and Rademaker pushed three people out of the way to get to the victim. According to the warrant, she was lying on the ground when Rademaker put his hands around her neck and began to choke her.
The bystanders intervened and got Rademaker off of her within seconds. At that point, Rademaker and his friends left on foot.
The woman was treated by EMS and suffered a red mark to her neck, according to the warrant.
According to a statement by Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants, Rademaker "voluntarily resigned all of his hospital privileges in contract with SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC."
This story may be updated.
