Patrick Henshaw Render Capital

Render Capital Managing Director Patrick Henshaw, April 1, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville venture fund Render Capital is again offering $100,000 investments to eight early-stage companies in a competition aimed at boosting the metro area’s startup scene.

The fund hopes to double the number of applicants, to 400, in the second year of the Render Competition.

Render Capital, a unit of the private foundation Access Ventures, seeks to invest in fledging, high-growth companies while attracting entrepreneurs to Louisville.

The program requires non-local companies to establish a presence in the Louisville-Southern Indiana metro area to receive the $100,000.

“These are pretty early-stage companies that are just on the verge of breaking out and need access to capital to accelerate their growth,” said Patrick Henshaw, managing director of Render Capital.

Full interview:

Patrick Henshaw of Render Capital discusses the annual Render Competition, April 1, 2021. 

In 2020, the Render Competition funded local companies BrainSTEM, Moxie Girl, Stuccco and Unitonomy, and out-of-state companies Briocare, Roborus, SplitGym and True Adherence.

Henshaw said all eight are “alive and well. In fact, many of them are doing better than we expected.”

Render, a $15 million fund managed by Access Ventures, was established last year. Access Ventures, which seeks to build “a more inclusive and creative economy,” had $48 million in assets as of Dec. 31, according to its 2020 annual report.

Applications for the Render Competition are due May 6.

