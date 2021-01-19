LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature has fast-tracked bills curbing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 emergency powers and dealing with abortion during the early days of its 2021 session.
With the General Assembly on hiatus until February, WDRB political reporter Lawrence Smith takes stock of what lawmakers have already done and the looming issues they face when they return.
How will Republicans’ budget priorities differ from those of Beshear, a Democrat? Will the General Assembly take up issues like legalizing historical horse racing and medical marijuana before they adjourn at the end of March?
Smith explains the legislative landscape on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms.