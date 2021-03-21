LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 26th and Cedar Streets, near Green Alley. That's where police found the victims - a man and a woman. Smiley says the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to University Hospital in "stable" condition.
Earlier Sunday LMPD officers were called to another homicide scene at 26th and Elliott in the Russell neighborhood on reports of a man down around 3 a.m. Investigators say that his death involved foul play. There's no word on whether the two incidents are connected.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
